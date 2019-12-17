1  of  2
Live Now
Rules Committee setting terms of House impeachment debate Click here to watch the latest 9 On Your Side newscasts

Police investigating possible threat at Farmville Central High School

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
sirens

FARMVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The Farmville Police Department is investigating a possible threat at Farmville Central High School.

Police said they have extra officers at the school while the investigation is ongoing.

Pitt County Schools said, “PCS was made aware of the possibility of a social media threat regarding Farmville Central High School. Administration and law enforcement were immediately involved in the investigation and found that there was no threat, and all was rumor-based. There is no current threat to students and staff. “

Stay with WNCT for more updates.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV