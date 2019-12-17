Police investigating possible threat at Farmville Central High School

FARMVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The Farmville Police Department is investigating a possible threat at Farmville Central High School.

Police said they have extra officers at the school while the investigation is ongoing.

Pitt County Schools said, “PCS was made aware of the possibility of a social media threat regarding Farmville Central High School. Administration and law enforcement were immediately involved in the investigation and found that there was no threat, and all was rumor-based. There is no current threat to students and staff. “

