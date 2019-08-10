Police investigating shootings over two days in New Bern

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) — Police are investigating two shootings that occurred in New Bern overnight.

The first shooting occurred just after midnight Friday morning at the Beech Grove Mobile Home Park on Washington Post Road.

Officers arrived on the scene to find 46-year-old Yusefiman Wright shot.

Wright was taken to the hospital for treatment, where he later passed away.

Additionally, according to the Craven County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, on August 9 at 1:50 a.m. officers responded to Carolina East Medical Center in reference to a gunshot victim who arrived by car. The second occurrence overnight.

The shooting happened during a home invasion reported on Mary Jane Lane, in New Bern.

Miquan Shepard, 36, of Pamlico County was shot after intruders forced their way into the home.

Shepard was airlifted from Carolina East Medical Center to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville to be treated for injuries.

Meanwhile, an additional shooting that occurred on Thursday was justified.

Officers responded to a call from CarolinaEast that they were treating gunshot victim, Harry Brown.

After investigation, both Brown and the shooter were let off with no charges due to their cooperation and justified actions.

Anyone with information about the two overnight shootings is asked to contact the Craven county Sheriff’s Office at 252-636-6620. To remain anonymous please call 252-633-5141.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to the arrests if the suspects.