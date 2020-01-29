Police: Investigation underway after suspicious package found in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) An investigation is underway after police said they found a suspicious package while responding to a bank robbery call in Rocky Mount.

On Wednesday around 10:17 a.m., the Rocky Mount Police Department received a bank robbery call at the Providence Bank at 2401 Sunset Avenue.

While responding to the call, police said they located the suspect vehicle in the 600 block of Old Mill Road.

Two individuals were taken into custody in the area as well.

While police were conducting an investigation in the 600 block of Old Mill Road, a suspicious package was found.

Police notified the SBI’s Bomb Squad and sought their assistance with the investigation.

Police and the Fire Department have evacuated residents on both Old Mill Road and Dana Lane.

If you live in this area, you are encouraged to stay clear until further notice.

If you have any information contact the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411, Twin County Crime Stoppers at 252-972-1111 or Text-A-Tip (Text RMPOL) and your message to CRIMES (274637). Your text is completely anonymous.