Police looking for 15-year-old reported missing in Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WNCT) Police are looking for a 15-year-old reported missing in Elizabeth City.

The Elizabeth City Police Department said that on Tuesday Zion South was reported missing.

South was last seen on January 23 at his home.

He is described to be approximately 5’8 and 130lbs. He has a mustache and a fade hair cut with twists on top.

South was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue acid wash jeans, and black Timberland boots.

If you have any information contact the Elizabeth City Police Department at 252-335-4321 or Central Communications at 252-331-1500.

