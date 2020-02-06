Police looking for Advanced Auto Parts armed robbery suspect

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WNCT) Police are looking for a suspect involved in an armed robbery at Advanced Auto Parts in Elizabeth City.

On Wednesday around 7:53 p.m., the Elizabeth City Police Department responded to Advanced Auto Parts located in the area of 1105 West Ehringhaus Street in reference to an armed robbery.

When police arrived on the scene, they were informed that the suspect came into the business with a firearm and demanded money.

The suspect was described as a black male, wearing a black hoodie and black sweatpants.

The suspect wore a black and white swirl print bandana mask to conceal his face, police said.

According to a release, the suspect left the scene prior to law enforcement arrival with an undisclosed amount of money.

There were no injuries reported by employees of the business.

If you have any information contact the Elizabeth City Police Department at (252) 335-4321 or the Crime Line at (252) 335-5555.