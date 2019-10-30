Police looking for Elizabeth City armed robbery suspect

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WNCT) Police are looking for a suspect involved in an armed robbery in Elizabeth City.

On Tuesday around 9:32 p.m. the Elizabeth City Police Department responded to Dollar General located at 961 Oak Stump Road in reference to an armed robbery.

The suspect entered into the store, walked towards the counter while the clerk was counting money in the register, pointed a gun at the clerk and demanded money.

The suspect took an undisclosed amount of currency from the register and ran out of the store.

The suspect was described as having a thin build, about 5’7 and was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt with a hood, black pants, black shoes, and gloves.

Police are still conducting a thorough investigation.

If you have any information contact the Elizabeth City Police Department at (252) 335-4321 or the Crime Line at (252) 335-5555.