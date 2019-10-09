Police looking for man wanted for ID theft case at Toyota of Goldsboro

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) Police are looking for a man wanted for identity theft case reported at Toyota of Goldsboro.

On September 27, the Goldsboro Police Department took a report of identity theft and obtaining property by false pretense that occurred at Toyota of Goldsboro.

The victim reported that on April 29, a subject had gained access to her personal information and, using her identity, took out a loan to purchase a vehicle totaling over $30,000.

A separate report was filed with the Raleigh Police Department regarding additional fraud and forgery involving the same individual.

On October 2, after an investigation by the Goldsboro Police Department Criminal Investigations Division, a suspect was developed and warrants were secured on Jerad Dobruck for identity theft and obtaining property by false pretense.

Dobruck is still currently wanted by the Goldsboro Police Department for the above-listed charges.

Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is encouraged to notify law enforcement or call Crime Stoppers (919-735-2255).