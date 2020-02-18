Police looking for missing man in Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WNCT) Police are looking for a man reported missing in Elizabeth City.

The Elizabeth City Police Department said that on Monday around 5:17 p.m. 49-year-old Larry Lee Jordan was reported missing.

Police said that Jordan’s family last spoke to him about two weeks ago and they have not heard from him since.

Jordan is described to be approximately 5’6 and 165lbs.

He also has family in Philadelphia, police said.

If you have any information contact the Elizabeth City Police Department at (252) 335-4321 or Central Communications at (252) 331-1500.