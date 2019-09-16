Closings
Hyde County Schools

Police looking for missing man in Kinston

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) The Kinston Police Department is looking for a missing man.

Police said that Quentin Earl Moore is known to frequent the City of Kinston and other areas in Lenoir County.

Moore was last known to be driving a burgundy 1995 Buick Roadmaster.

Moore was last seen wearing a white tank top, black jeans, and Timberland boots.

Police said that other identifying characteristics of Moore include he wears gray contact lenses, has a close cut hair cut with a facial goatee and a scar on his right arm from a severe burn.

If you have information contact the Kinston Police Department at 252-559-6118.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV