Police looking for missing man with dementia, last seen walking from local hospital

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The Jacksonville Police Department is trying to locate a missing man with dementia last seen walking away from Onslow Memorial Hospital.

Police said that 75-year-old Wesley Thomas Foster III is described as a man with gray hair, brown eyes, approximately 6′ and 185lbs.

Foster III was last seen wearing a red t-shirt, dark pants and holding a jacket.

He was reported missing in Jacksonville on Monday.

Foster III was last seen in the area of Onslow Memorial Hospital at 317 Western Boulevard.

Police believe that he is still in the Jacksonville area.

Foster III suffers from dementia and a North Carolina Silver Alert has been issued, police said.

If you have any information contact JPD Detective Scott Eichelberger at 910-938-3273.