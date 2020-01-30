Police looking for missing teen in Morehead City, may be in Goldsboro, Jacksonville or Havelock

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) Police are trying to locate a 16-year-old missing in Morehead City.

The Morehead City Police Department said that Kimolani Durham was last seen Wednesday around noon at Wilson Clippers at 1710 ½ Arendell Street in Morehead City.

Durham was wearing blue jeans, a t-shirt, and a coat.

He is described to have brown hair, blue eyes and to be approximately 5’8.5 and 152lbs.

Police said Durham could possibly be in Goldsboro, Jacksonville or the Havelock area.

If you have any information contact Lt. Kelly Guthrie at 252.726.3131 ext. 110 or call 252.726.1911.