Police looking for suspect(s) involved in Rocky Mount homicide

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) The Rocky Mount Police Department is looking for information leading to the arrest of the suspect(s) involved in a homicide reported on January 5.

Police said the homicide occurred on the 4400 block of Carroll Avenue around 9:01 p.m.

The victims were identified as Kestler R. Bridgers and Torrey T. Hill.

Both victims were murdered during a small party, police said.

If you have any information contact Detective Chris Whichard at 252-343-3199 or Sergeant T. Bunt at 252-972-1486.

