Police: Man dies after falling from second-story deck in Surf City

SURF CITY, N.C. (WNCT) An investigation is underway after a man died after falling from a second-story deck in Surf City.

On Monday around 5:30 a.m. the Surf City Police Department responded to 515 North Shore Drive in reference to a subject falling from a second-story deck.

A nearby witness who was unloading his vehicle observed Michael Coker, 40, of Surf City, collapsing through the railing and falling from the second story deck.

Officers that arrived on the scene said they found Coker unresponsive.

First aid was rendered but Coker died due to his injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.