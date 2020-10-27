Police: Man recharged in 1989 killing of Goldsboro man

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) A man has been recharged with murder in connection with the 1989 death of a man in Goldsboro, police said.

On April 23, 1989, at 4:47 a.m., the Goldsboro Police Department and EMS responded to 311 Pearson Street to investigate a report of an injured man.

The resident of 311 Pearson Street called 911 after finding a man on her front porch bleeding from a single gunshot wound to his leg.

He was transported by EMS to Wayne Memorial Hospital and was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital.

The victim was later identified as Gino Tyrone Harper, 31, of Goldsboro.

An investigation was conducted and Gurman Ray Pearsall was charged with murder but the charges were never taken before a Grand Jury and he was released.

In February of 2018, the case was re-examined in light of new evidence, leading to Pearsall being re-charged with the murder of Harper.

Pearsall was arrested on October 14 by the U.S. Marshals Task Force in the 100 block Sumpter Drive in Goldsboro and was sent to the Wayne County Jail with no bond, according to police.