Police: Man turns self in after shooting leaves 1 injured in Kill Devil Hills

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WNCT) A man turned himself in after a shooting left one person injured in Kill Devil Hills, police said.

On August 9, around 9:01 p.m. the Kill Devil Hills Police Department was dispatched to a 911 call involving a shooting incident in the 300 block of West 3rd Street.

The caller advised their friend had been shot in the leg and the shooter had fled the scene.

The suspect in the case was identified as Isaias E. DePaul, 24, of Kill Devil Hills.

DePaul was arrested Wednesday afternoon.

Through an arrangement with his attorney, DePaul turned himself in.

He was sent to the Dare County Detention Center under a $20,000 bond.

The Nags Head Police Department, the Dare County Sheriff’s Office, and the NC SBI Fugitive and Missing Person Task Force assisted with the case.