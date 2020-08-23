Police: Missing 12-year-old girl from Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — The Elizabeth City Police Department is searching for a missing juvenile.

Cheyanne Hardison was reported missing on August 22, just before 9:30 p.m. She was last seen in the 300 block of South Dyer Street in Elizabeth City, North Carolina.

Hardison is 12-years-old, about 5’6, weighing 165 pounds, with blue eyes, and blonde hair.

Her parents are very concerned for her safety and need help locating her immediately.

If anyone has any information regarding her whereabouts, please contact the Elizabeth City Police Department at (252) 335-4321 or Central Communications at (252) 331-1500.