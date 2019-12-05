Police: Morehead City teacher charged with sexual battery

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) A Morehead City teacher has been charged with sexual battery after an incident reported on November 27.

The Morehead City Police Department has served a warrant for the arrest of James Frederick Hammontree Jr. charging him with sexual battery and placing him under a $10,000 bond.

74-year old Hammontree is a teacher at Chosen Generation Christian Academy in Morehead City, police said.

The Pre-K-12 private school leases space in the Morehead City Recreation Center for instruction.

Investigators said this is where the alleged crime occurred.

City officials became aware of the incident on November 27 and immediately contacted the Morehead City Police Department prompting their investigation.

Hammontree was placed on administrative leave from his position with the school and is barred from the Morehead City Recreation Center.

This is an open investigation.