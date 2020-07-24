Police: Motorcyclist ejected after colliding with pickup truck in Kill Devil Hills

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WNCT) A motorcyclist was ejected after colliding with a pickup truck in Kill Devil Hills, police said.

The Kill Devil Hills Police Department said that on Friday around 2:24 p.m. a collision between a Honda motorcycle and a Toyota pickup truck resulted in serious injuries and the closing of all lanes of US 158 for approximately 35 minutes.

The collision occurred on US 158 just south of 1st Street near Publix.

The investigation into the cause of the wreck determined that the motorcycle rider, Nathan Jones, 31, of Holtwood, PA, was driving unlawfully and at a high rate of speed between the two lanes of southbound traffic on US 158.

The rider was unable to see or did not stop in time to avoid a rear end collision with the Toyota pickup truck.

The motorcycle rider was ejected from the bike and suffered serious injuries.

The rider is being treated at Outer Banks Hospital.

The Toyota driver was shaken but did not report any injury at the scene.