Police: No threat on ECU campus, rumors of active shooter were false

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Police said that reports of an active shooter at East Carolina University’s main campus are false.

On Monday around 11:54 a.m., ECU police received a call from someone who heard rumors there was an active shooter on campus at Todd Dining Hall on ECU’s main campus.

While ECU Police viewed real-time cameras on-site and saw no threat, ECU police officers responded and confirmed the information was false.

If there is a first-person report of a threat to ECU’s campuses, an ECU Alert is sent.

In this instance, all reports were rumor related.

ECU Police acted quickly and confirmed the rumors were false.

With no first-person report and quick response by ECU Police, an ECU Alert was not issued since it would have been sent after the rumored threat was confirmed false.

At this time, ECU Police are looking into where the rumor originated.

The person who contacted ECUPD after hearing the initial rumor took the right course of action. Calling and reporting information about a potential threat to campus gives law enforcement the opportunity to respond and/or prevent any potential threat quickly.

It is vital that members of the ECU community follow trusted social media accounts for safety information and sign up for ECU Alert notifications at ecu.edu/alert and LiveSafe http://www.ecu.edu/cs-admin/oehs/LiveSafe/