Police offer reward for information leading to arrest of vehicle break-ins suspect(s)

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) Police are offering a $500 cash reward for information leading to the arrest of the individual(s) responsible(s) of multiple vehicle break-ins reported in Havelock.

The Havelock Police Department said they have seen a sudden increase in vehicle break-ins in the Tucker Creek subdivision with over 12 reports being filed, which includes seven vehicles broken into during the evening hours of Wednesday.

Victims are reporting small items being stolen such as loose change, wallets etc.

The holiday season is quickly approaching.

All across the country, law enforcement agencies are seeing a higher rate of break-ins and theft-related cases.

Police would like to remind everyone to adhere to basic safety tips.

Lock and secure all windows and doors in vehicle(s).

Do not leave valuables in your car.

Take them inside.

This includes firearms, electronics, gifts, purse/wallet, phones, laptops, etc.

Call the Havelock Police Department at 252-447-3212 and ask to speak with an investigator regarding the reports of vehicle break-ins or with any information about this crime or any other crime

or call the Craven County Crime Stoppers tip line at 252-633-5141.