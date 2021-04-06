Lenoir Co. Sheriff’s Office says victim killed while trying to cross street in Kinston was employee there

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston police said a 62-year-old woman was killed Tuesday morning when she was hit by a vehicle while trying to cross a street.

Police responded just before 8 a.m. to the 100 block of East King Street. A 62-year-old woman, who has not been identified, was struck and killed while trying to cross East King Street. She was hit by a vehicle traveling eastbound on the same street.

The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post Tuesday the person killed was Records Processing Assistant Sue Williams. She had been working at the sheriff’s office since 2004.

Williams was transported to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville, where she later died.

“Records Processing Assistant Sue Williams, who was a valued member of the Sheriff’s Administration Office, died this morning after being struck by a vehicle on East King Street in front of the Lenoir County Courthouse,” Lenoir County Sheriff Ronnie Ingram said in the post.

“Ms. Sue had been a dedicated employee of the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office since 2004. She took pride in the work that she did at the Sheriff’s Office which included managing the records management system, handing domestic violence case forms, serving as our DCI supervisor and assisting citizens with reports for incidents they were involved in.

“This unexpected tragedy has taken a great toll on our staff and I ask for your prayers for the Williams family and her Sheriff’s Office family.”

The driver of the vehicle was not injured and has not been charged. Kinston police are still investigating.