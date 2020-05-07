Police responding to barricade situation in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The Jacksonville Police Department is currently at 123 Queens Road, where an armed wanted subject has barricaded himself.

Police have been on the scene since approximately 11:00 a.m.

According to a press release, the subject is refusing to cooperate with police.

“The subject has warrants in a shooting investigation where two victims were shot,” said Deputy Chief Ashley Weaver. “The subject is armed dangerous and we are working to resolve the situation without the use of deadly force.”

The situation is ongoing and the public is asked to avoid the area.

Stay with WNCT for more updates.