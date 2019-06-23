Police: Runaway Beaufort teen found safe

Officials said that a runaway teen from Beaufort has been found safe.

Officials said that Elizabeth N. Lewis was located and is safe.

PREVIOUS:

The Beaufort PD needs the public’s help finding Elizabeth Nicole Lewis.

They say she was last seen at her home on Friday (06/21/2019) and was last spoken to on Thursday (06/22/2019).

They say she’s a white 14-year-old girl, who is 5’7 and weighs 200 pounds.

She has long light brown hair with blonde highlights and blue eyes.

No clothing description is available and her direction of travel is unknown.

If located, the sheriff’s office says to stop and hold her.

They say to notify Beaufort Police Department at (252) 723-9408, or Carteret County Dispatch at (252) 726-1911 if you see her.