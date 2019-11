PLYMOUTH, N.C. (WNCT) Police are searching for a man wanted in connection with a homicide in Plymouth.

The Plymouth Police Department said that 24-year-old Walter Thomas Phelps should be considered armed and dangerous.

Phelps is described as a black male, approximately 5’7 and 160lbs.

Police said he has tattoos on his right temple, his neck (WP), right hand (TJ), right forearm (NETTE), stomach (FIRE) and chest (252).

If you have any information contact 911.