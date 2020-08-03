Police searching for missing juvenile in Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WNCT) The Elizabeth City Police Department is actively searching for a missing juvenile who left home over 72 hours ago.

16-year-old Isiah Chesson was last seen on July 31 at approxiamtely 11:00 a.m. in the 1800 block of Weeksville Road in Elizabeth City.

Chesson is 6’5, weighing 173 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

He was last seen wearing gray River Road basketball shorts, and blue and white Nike sneakers.

Anyone with information should contact the Elizabeth City Police Department at (252) 335-4321 or Central Communications at (252) 331-1500.