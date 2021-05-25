Police seek car linked to body discovered in Goldsboro neighborhood

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo from Goldsboro police

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Goldsboro police are looking for a car they say is linked to a death investigation.

The investigation was triggered after a body was discovered in a neighborhood Monday morning, according to Goldsboro police.

The incident was reported just before 9:40 a.m. along the 300 block of Bright Street, according to a news release from Goldsboro police.

Tuesday evening, police said they were searching for a car in connection with the discovery of the body.

Police released a photo of a sedan that appeared to be a Cadillac. Police have not released any information about the body that was found.

Police said anyone with information about the car or body should call the Goldsboro/Wayne County Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV