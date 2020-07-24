Police seek information on anniversary of 2002 homicide

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) New Bern Police Department is seeking information on the anniversary of a 2002 homicide.

On July 24, 2002, at 11: 15 a.m., officers responded to the 1100 block of Colony Drive and discovered Kevin Miller suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Kevin was transported to then Craven Regional Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries.

NBPD says, “Though years have passed, the department remains committed to bringing closure to this case. We are asking anyone with information to please contact police at (252) 633-2020, the TIPS line at (252) 636-5034 or the Craven County Crime Stoppers line at (252) 633-5141. Information can be provided anonymously.”