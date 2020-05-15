Police seek information on anniversary of 2015 homicide

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) New Bern Police Department is seeking information on the anniversary of a 2015 homicide.

On May 15, 2015, officers responded to the railroad tracks in the 1100 block of National Avenue in reference to an unresponsive male.

Upon arrival, officers located 19 year old James Williams Jr. deceased.

The department remains committed to bringing closure to this case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (252) 633-2020, the TIPS line at (252) 636-5034 or the Craven County Crime Stoppers line at 633-5141. I