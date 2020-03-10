Police serve additional warrants on man awaiting trial for homicide case

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WNCT) Police have served additional warrants to a man awaiting trial for a homicide case reported in Elizabeth City in 2019.

On Monday, the Elizabeth City Police Department served additional warrants on Curtis Donnell Brinkley, 38, of Elizabeth City.

Brinkley was out on bail awaiting trial for second-degree murder for a homicide that occurred in the roadway outside the residence of 909 Hunter Street on October 5, 2019, involving victim Eric Eugene Johnson.

He was arrested for two True Bill Indictments for possession of a firearm by a felon and habitual felon.

Brinkley was given a $70,000 bond and his court date is to be set by Pasquotank County Superior Court.

He has been previously charged with communicating threats and injury to personal property in 2017; simply affray in 2014; simple possession of marijuana in 2013; possession with intent to sell and deliver in 2005; resisting public officer, breaking and entering, injury to personal property in 2003; felony possession of schedule ii, resisting public officer, assault on government official, simple possession of marijuana, second-degree trespass, possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana in 2002; possession of stolen motor vehicle in 2001; and possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, resisting public officer, and simple possession of marijuana in 2000.