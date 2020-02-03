Police: Suspect pours flammable liquid over woman, sets her on fire

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) Police are investigating after a suspect allegedly poured a flammable liquid over a woman and set her on fire.

On Monday at 10:52 am, a Kinston Police Department officer on patrol was flagged down by a passerby at the intersection of Bright and East streets.

Police said that on the sidewalk, there was a 24-year-old woman who was suffering from severe burns to her upper body.

An initial investigation revealed the victim, who was operating a vehicle that was stopped on East Street, was approached by an unknown assailant who doused the victim with a flammable liquid and then set her on fire.

The suspect in the case has been described as a black male of 20-30 years.

The Kinston Department of Fire and Rescue and Lenoir County EMS personnel responded and rendered aid to the victim.

The victim was transported to UNC Lenoir and subsequently flown to the North Carolina Jaycee Burn Center in Chapel Hill.

The investigation is in the preliminary stages.

If you have any information contact the Tips Line at 252-939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444.