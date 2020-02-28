Live Now
Police trying to ID attempted bank robbery suspect

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) Police are trying to identify a suspect wanted in an attempted bank robbery in Rocky Mount.

On Friday around 11:37 a.m., the Rocky Mount Police Department responded to BB&T Bank at 2632 Sunset Avenue in reference to an attempted bank robbery.

No injuries were reported.

The suspect is described to be a black male approximately 6’0 with a slender build.

He was wearing a dark coat, pants, shoes, gloves, red toboggan with a yellow stripe at the bottom, police said.

The case is still under investigation.

If you have any information contact the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411, Twin County Crime Stoppers at 252-977-1111 or Text-A-Tip (Text RMPOL) and your message to CRIMES (274637). Your text is completely anonymous.

