KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) The Kinston Police Department is trying to identify a suspect wanted for attempting to use a stolen credit/debit card on October 15.

Police said the incident was reported around 11:32 p.m. at an ATM located at 1502 Greenville Highway.

If you have any information contact Kinston Police Department’s Tips Line at 252-939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444.