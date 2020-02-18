Police trying to ID suspect wanted for vandalizing New Bern temple

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) Police are trying to identify a suspect wanted for vandalizing a temple in New Bern.

On January 2, the New Bern Police Department responded to Temple B’Nai Sholem at 505 Middle Street in reference to a subject trespassing and vandalizing the temple on December 28, 2019.

Police said an unidentified white male attempted to gain entry to the building but was unsuccessful.

The white male then affixed a sticker to the door of the temple saying, “IT’S OKAY TO BE WHITE” and then left the area, police said.

If you have any information contact the New Bern Police Department’s TIPS line at (252) 636-5034 or the Craven County Crime Stoppers Line at (252) 633-5141. For additional information, please contact Detective J. Carrillo with the New Bern Police Department at (252) 672-4281.