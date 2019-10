MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) The Morehead City Police Department is trying to identify a suspect wanted for passing counterfeit $100 bills at several locations.

Police said that they had at least 14 cases in October involving the passing of counterfeit $20, $50, and $100 dollar bills.

If you have any information contact (252) 726-1911, (252) 726-3131, or Crimestoppers (252) 726-4636.