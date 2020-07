WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The Winterville Police Department is trying to identify two women in reference to a larceny.

The incident was reported on July 7 around 8:20 p.m. at Intimate Moments at 675 W Fire Tower Road in Winterville.

Police said the individuals stole an undisclosed item and left the store in a red Hyundai.

If you have any information contact the Winterville Police Department at 252-756-1105 or the Pitt-Greenville Crime Stoppers at 252-758-7777.