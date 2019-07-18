Officials arrest man involved in bank robbery in Chocowinity

CHOCOWINITY, N.C. (WNCT) Officials have arrested a man involved in a bank robbery reported in Chocowinity on May 28.

On Thursday, the Chocowinity Police Department was assisted by the Wake County Sheriff’s Office in executing several search warrants and arrest in a robbery reported at Cress Comm Bank on U.S. Highway 17 Business in Chocowinity on May 28.

According to officials, Michael Donell Moore of Raleigh was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and making a false bomb report in a public building.

Search warrants were executed at the time of Moore’s arrest on his home located in Raleigh.

Moore is a native of Beaufort County and the Chocowinity area and has since moved to Raleigh, officials said.

He was arrested in Raleigh and processed at the Wake County Magistrates Office where he was placed on a $125,000.00 bond.

PREVIOUS:

Police are investigating are trying to locate a man involved in a robbery at a bank in Chocowinity.

The Chocowinity Police Department said that a man walked into the Cress Comm Bank on U.S. Highway 17 Business and demanded money from a teller on Tuesday around 10:15 a.m.

The man was dressed in a white “Tyvex” paint suite, white mask, and sunglasses.

After taking an undisclosed amount of money, the man left the bank, in what appears to be, a newer model, silver Nissan Versa, police said.

Police believed he headed south down Bragaw Lane towards US-17 Bypass.

If you have any information contact the Chocowinity Police Department at 252-946-2882.