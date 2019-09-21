Havelock Police release new details on search for missing teen girl

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) – On Monday, the Havelock Police Department released new details on the search for a missing 15-year-old girl who was last seen on Friday.



Detectives said further investigation revealed 15-year-old Mallory Paige Tilghman Rutherford was last seen at 10:00 p.m. Friday at the McDonald’s at 207 West Main Street in Beulaville.



Investigators said they believe Rutherford is researching how to change her appearance.



Rutherford is described as a white female with blonde shoulder-length hair, approximately 5’6, and 125 lbs.



Anyone who may have seen or spoken to Mallory Paige Tilghman Rutherford at McDonald’s on Friday night is asked to call the Havelock Police Department at 252-447-3212.



PREVIOUS:



The Havelock Police Department is trying to locate a missing 15-year-old girl.

Police said that Mallory Paige Tilghman Rutherford is described as a white female with blonde shoulder-length hair, approximately 5’6, and 125 lbs.

According to a release, Mallory was last seen walking in Havelock near Highway 101 Friday around 11:00 a.m.

Anyone with information contact the Havelock Police Department at 252-447-3212.