Police trying to locate missing Elizabeth City girl

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WNCT) Police are looking for a girl reported missing in Elizabeth City.

On Wednesday, the Elizabeth City Police Department said that Talia Saunders was reported missing.

Police said that Talia was last seen in the 900 Block of Oak Stump Road on Tuesday.

Talia is described to have brown hair and brown eyes, approximately 5’3 and 120lbs.

She was last seen wearing a gray sweater with pink writing, black pants, and gray shoes,

If you have any information contact the Elizabeth City Police Department at (252) 335-4321 or Central Communications at (252) 331-1500