ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WNCT) The Elizabeth City Police Department is trying to locate a missing woman.

Police said that Renee Pearson last talked to her mother on November 2.

Renee is described to have brown hair and hazel eyes, approximately 5’3 and 140lbs.

If anyone has any information is asked to contact the Elizabeth City Police Department at (252) 335-4321 or Central Communications at (252) 331-1500.