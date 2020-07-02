Police trying to locate missing woman in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Police are trying to locate a missing woman in Greenville.

The Greenville Police Department said that Vicky Diane Brantley, 64, of Greenville, was last seen at her residence in the 3700 block of Cattail Lane on June 29 around 11:30 a.m.

Brantley was reported missing Thursday afternoon.

She is approximately 180lbs and was last seen wearing cut off blue jeans and a black polo shirt.

Brantley is known to walk on the Willow Run nature trail.

According to police, this is not the first time Brantley has left home for extended periods of time; however, due to the heat, officers are concerned for her wellbeing.

If located contact Greenville Police Department at 252-329-4300.