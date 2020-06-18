Police trying to locate missing woman in New Bern

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) Police are trying to locate a missing woman in New Bern.

The New Bern Police Department said that Elizabeth Andrea Spencer, 30, of New Bern, is described to have blonde hair with brown highlights reaching to the middle of her back, hazel eyes, approximately 5′ and 160lbs.

Police said she was last heard from on Tuesday at 1:30 a.m. by her family.

Spencer was last seen wearing blue jeans and a white v-neck t-shirt.

She has a tattoo of three stars on the left side of her neck.

Spencer was last seen driving a 2004 White Chevrolet Suburban with an N.C. plate: ZBZ-6715.

According to police, the circumstances surrounding her disappearance are still under investigation.

If you have any information about this case contact the New Bern Police Department at 252-633-2020, the TIPS line at 252-636-5034, or the Craven County Crime Stopper line at 252-633-5141.