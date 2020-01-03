Police trying to locate runaway juvenile last seen in Jacksonville on Monday

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The Jacksonville Police Department is trying to locate a runaway juvenile last seen on Monday.

Police said that 16-year-old Jaquana Claiborne is described as a black female with brown hair and brown eyes, approximately 5’5 and 180 lbs.

She was last seen wearing a white shirt, black pants with white stripes, tennis shoes, and a black jacket with white stripes.

Claiborne was reported runaway by her parents in Jacksonville on January 1 at 2:26 p.m.

She was last seen at her home on Monday around 12 p.m.

Police believe that Claiborne is still in the Jacksonville area and is likely staying with friends or known associates.

If you have any information contact JPD Detective Adrian Wilson at 910-938-6520 or wilsona@jacksonvillenc.gov or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.

Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 for information determined to be of value to law enforcement.

Callers to Crime Stoppers are not required to reveal their identities.

Information can also be anonymously texted via Text-A-Tip by typing TIP4CSJAX and your message to 274637 (CRIMES).

Refer to Case 19-11866 when calling or texting about these photos.