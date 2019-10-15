Police trying to locate vehicle involved in hit-and-run in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, N.C. (WNCT) Police are trying to locate a vehicle involved in a hit and run in Plymouth.

The Plymouth Police Department said they are looking for a dark blue or navy 1998 Mercury Marquis.

The vehicle will have extensive front end damage, including, missing front bumper (left at scene), front grill (left at scene), and most of the front windshield (also left at scene), police said.

Police said the vehicle is wanted in connection with a hit and run, where a light pole was destroyed causing approximately $8,000 in damage.

If you see the vehicle, contact Detective Mitchell at the Plymouth Police Department.