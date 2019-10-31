Police warns people about scammers claiming to be from federal agency

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Police are warning people about scammers claiming to be from a federal agency.

The Jacksonville Police Department has received a number of calls from out of state persons who have been contacted by phone from a caller claiming to be from a federal agency to tell the call recipient that they are wanted for arrest.

These callers claim they have a warrant for the call recipient’s arrest and demand payment in gift cards in order to avoid arrest.

Technology allows the scammer to “spoof” or alter the Caller ID to make it appear that the call is coming from the Jacksonville Police Department’s Non-Emergency Numbers which are 910-455-4000 and 910-455-1472.

“Neither the Jacksonville Police Department nor any other City agency will call you to demand payment and threaten arrest for any matter,” said Deputy Chief Patrick Traitor, who oversees the Administrative Services Division.

If you get a phone call from someone claiming to be from the JPD or any other law enforcement or government agency demanding payment, immediately HANG UP.

Under no circumstances should you engage them in conversation or provide any personal information.

Make notes about what the caller said.

If you’ve been targeted by this scam, report the incident by completing the report in the jurisdiction that you live in, or the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has a website for reporting these incidents and is listed below.

The FTC has the ability to detect patterns of fraud from the information collected and share that data with law enforcement. https://www.ftccomplaintassistant.gov/Information#crnt