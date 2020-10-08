Poll observing in North Carolina, what voters need to know

A roll of “I Voted!” stickers are shown, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at the Miami-Dade County Elections Department in Doral, Fla. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis extended the state’s voter registration deadline after heavy traffic crashed the state’s online system and potentially prevented thousands of enrolling to cast ballots in next month’s presidential election. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – Poll watching is getting attention in the 2020 Presidential Election. President Donald Trump has expressed concern on potential voting fraud, encouraging voters to be at the polls to watch people casting their vote.

However, in North Carolina that act is illegal. In North Carolina, four trained poll observers are allowed inside polling headquarters at once. One democrat and two republicans. The observers will watch as people vote, taking notes, and making sure nothing goes wrong during voting.

An observer must be approved five days or more before observing an event, and is supposed to put political bias aside.

“Shouldn’t be anything to worry about. Observers can’t be overzealous. They are instructed by their parties. They usually have their own training, and they educate them on what you can and can’t do,” said Pitt Co. Elections Director Dave Davis.

Local election officials said they haven’t had major issues in the past between voters and observers. They hope this election isn’t any different.