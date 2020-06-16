Poll: Should face masks be mandatory?

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – North Carolina leaders are considering new measures as coronavirus cases spike across the state. Those measures include making face masks mandatory for people while out in public.

People in Jacksonville are on both sides of the spectrum.

Biology teacher Brittney Larson says masks are proven to reduce the transmission of germs. She believes it protects her and others.

“I think there’s nothing wrong with protecting everybody and not just yourself,” said Larson.

Calvin Wong believes mask-wearing should be cases by case. He says they’re reasonable when social distancing isn’t possible.

“I think if you’re sitting in your car, or you’re just out at the park and you’re not getting anywhere close to somebody, I think it’s ok to not wear the mask on,” said Wong.

Sheila Allen carries a mask with her, just in case. But she believes someone else determines whether people will get sick.

“We’ve chosen to trust God that he is our shield and our protection,” said Allen.

Onslow County Public Health Director Kristen Richmond-Hoover says social distancing is encouraged, but a face mask provides an added layer of protection.

“I hope the public recognizes that there is a benefit to mask-wearing and they continue to take it seriously,” said Richmond-Hoover.

9OYS took a Facebook poll to see whether face masks should be mandated.

At the time we calculated the results, 62% of viewers said no, 38% voted yes.