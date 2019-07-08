Polling place changes in Greenville following weekend vandalism

We’re just one day away from the GOP Congressional run-off and changes are on the way for some Greenville voters.

A new polling location has been assigned.

People who normally cast ballots at Hooker Memorial Christian Church on Greenville Boulevard will not be voting at the Church Fellowship Hall.

They’ll now vote in the main church building.

It follows weekend vandalism.

Someone broke a back window and sprayed a fire extinguisher throughout the fellowship hall.

The Pitt County Board of Elections weighed in on the change.

“For voters, it’s not really going to make much of a difference because they essentially park in between both buildings anyway so it’s going to be the same distance to walk from where they park to inside,” said Dave Davis, Director of Pitt County Board of Elections.

The director said voters should go to their assigned polling place and make sure they’re in Congressional District 3 to vote.