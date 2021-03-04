Pollocksville officials relocate town hall

POLLOCKSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Pollocksville’s Town Hall is in a new location on Main Street. Actually, the 128-year-old building itself is in a new location.

Thursday morning, crews picked up town hall, placed it on wheels and rolled it down Main Street.

It’s been 25 years since the building was last picked up and moved. The town mayor says they plan to make their latest location, 315 Main Street, a permanent one.

Town leaders say the move will keep the building out of harm’s way if there’s another storm. Pollocksville’s town hall was previously located on the banks of the Trent River, right in a flood zone.

Officials have not been able to use the building since it was flooded during Hurricane Florence in 2018. The storm ruined town records and equipment. Employees are working out of an office space near the Dollar General Store.

The town worked out a contract with FEMA to relocate and restore the building.

“It’s been a long haul fighting with the beaurcratic logistics, and advertisements and everything, but it’s happening, it’s happening,” said Jay Bender, Pollocksville’s Mayor.

Insurance money, and cash from FEMA and Golden Leaf paid for the 4,000 foot move.

Pollocksville’s mayor hopes this spurs people to renovate their homes and bring the town back to life.

Town leaders expect to finish moving back into the building by this September.