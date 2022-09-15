POLLOCKSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A fire department in Eastern North Carolina is getting a $50,000 grant to help better serve its community.

The Pollocksville Volunteer Fire Department received the funding through the FEMA Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program. The money will help them purchase a new breathing air supply system.

“It helps the safety of our firefighters, which is you know, that’s our number one thing is keeping our firefighters safe,” said Kevin Aycock, chief of the Pollocksville Volunteer Fire Department. “So if you if you can keep your equipment up, you know, the safer you can, you can stay when you’re doing your your training, firefighting activities and those things.”

The new system will also significantly increase the breathing air capacity and allow the department to be more self-sufficient during emergencies.