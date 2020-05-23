Pools reopening across North Carolina

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) –
Many pools are back up and running here in the East, following orders from Governor Cooper’s Phase 2 for reopening.
The Berkeley at Medford Point in Greenville is one of the many pools reopening to its residents.
Those choosing to visit the pools still must abide by a set of guidelines given.
Residents are asked to keep their distance, with no more that 25 people in the pool area at a time.
“They’ve definitely got the pool pretty chlorined up, so I’m not worried about it out here…the crowd is pretty thin. It’s good to be outside and enjoy a little normality,” said Jeremy Clark, a resident of the Berkeley.
The apartment complex is also encouraging people to not bring non-residents to the pool…giving those who do live in the complex a chance to take advantage of the facility.
Health experts still warn if you are visiting the pool, keep good sanitation and at least six feet between yourself and others.